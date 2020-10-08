Advertisement

QC Restaurant Week: Fall Flavors

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Restaurant Week has an autumnal feel this year! Visit Quad Cities has decided to celebrate this popular restaurant promotion in October for the first time. Dave Herrell, President & CEO of Visit Quad Cities, is the guest on PSL to highlight all of the exciting details which are additionally explained below in this article (with accessible links).

Traditionally held in February, this emphasis on fall flavors will run from October 11-24 (that’s TWO WEEKS!) to bring much-needed love and business to local restaurants. At the time of this writing, there were at least 40 QCA restaurants featured during this two-week promotion.

In addition to having a chance to enjoy some fantastic meal deals, Quad Citians who participate will have a chance to win a smorgasbord of local restaurant gift cards. Individuals who purchase a meal from one of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants from Oct. 11-24 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win. See the website or social media posts to get the details on QC Restaurant Week!

FIND A PARTICIPATING RESTAURANT HERE

CONTEST ENTRY INFO IS HERE

🍂🍽️ Less than 1 week 'til #QCRestaurantWeek: Fall Flavors Edition! 🍂🍽️ October 11-24, taste your way through our...

Posted by Quad Cities on Monday, October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett expected to start Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The latest SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is expected to begin on Monday, October 12.

Paula Sands Live

QC Restaurant Week: Fall Flavors

Updated: 28 minutes ago
PSL segment: QC Restaurant Week: Fall Flavors Oct 11-23 2020 Air date: Oct 8 2020

News

Knox County reporting phone issues that may affect 911 calls

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.

Local

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The meeting will be held over Zoom.

Latest News

News

Project Bundle Up: Donating winter gear for kids in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 will be holding its annual partnership with the Salvation Army for Project Bundle Up. This event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

News

Deputies arrest Keokuk man on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they arrested Andres Benjamin Duran, 37, on Wednesday at his residence.

News

Moline police respond to car accident at Avenue of the Cities resulting in injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say there was a two-vehicle collision with injuries around 8 a.m.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,910 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity to provide flu shots at King’s Harvest Ministries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The flu shots will be available on Sunday morning in Davenport.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 95,857 confirmed cases, with a total positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,419 total deaths.