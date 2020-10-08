QC Restaurant Week: Fall Flavors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Restaurant Week has an autumnal feel this year! Visit Quad Cities has decided to celebrate this popular restaurant promotion in October for the first time. Dave Herrell, President & CEO of Visit Quad Cities, is the guest on PSL to highlight all of the exciting details which are additionally explained below in this article (with accessible links).

Traditionally held in February, this emphasis on fall flavors will run from October 11-24 (that’s TWO WEEKS!) to bring much-needed love and business to local restaurants. At the time of this writing, there were at least 40 QCA restaurants featured during this two-week promotion.

In addition to having a chance to enjoy some fantastic meal deals, Quad Citians who participate will have a chance to win a smorgasbord of local restaurant gift cards. Individuals who purchase a meal from one of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants from Oct. 11-24 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win. See the website or social media posts to get the details on QC Restaurant Week!

