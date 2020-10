Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing Thursday

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Expected to speak are Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration, MetroLINK; John Powell, manager, Davenport’s CitiBus; Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department; and Edward Rivers, director, Scott County Health Department.

The meeting will be held over Zoom.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.