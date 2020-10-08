Quad-Cities sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KWQC) - Genesis Health System said Wednesday it is seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist at Genesis, said 32 patients combined are in intensive care units and medical-surgical floors at Davenport East and Silvis campuses as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the highest number since April, Cooper said.

“Over the past week, we’ve experienced a definite spike in the number of patients requiring hospitalization,” Cooper told TV6. "On Sept. 29, it was 19 patients and today, 32.

“Another concern is the positivity rate of symptomatic patients being tested. 10 percent is considered to be a cause for concern. The average rate of positivity over the past five days for Genesis-ordered tests is 11.4%.”

Cooper said the number of tests ordered by Genesis is high, adding that nearly 500 patients were tested on Tuesday.

He said a high positivity rate combined with a high number of tests being ordered is a major concern.

Ashe Simpson, marketing communications specialist at UnityPoint Health Trinity, said the hospital system is seeing “a lot more sick people coming into the emergency departments, and some of our hospitals fluctuate near capacity at times.”

“We are continuing to monitor the situation to provide the best care possible for our patients and make any changes that become necessary,” he said.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 27 people hospitalized, a new high.

“We are worried about the high hospitalizations because we are heading into flu season,” Janet Hill, the health department’s chief operating officer, said. “Seriously ill COVID and flu patients both need the same hospital resources.”

Overall in Iowa, more people are in the hospital due to COVID-19 than ever before.

“Yesterday, we reached an all-time high of 444 Iowans hospitalized across the state,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday in a media briefing. “This is disappointing news, and, sadly, it’s what can happen when we are experiencing community spread.”

Reynolds said the health care system and resources are prepared, and new treatments are helping people recover faster.

Both Genesis and Unity Point remind the public to continue wearing masks, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you feel seek.

