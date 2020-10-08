Advertisement

Rock Island County announces over 30 COVID-19 cases, one death

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced over two dozen new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday.
Health officials in Rock Island County have announced over two dozen new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced over two dozen new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday.

Rock Island County Health Department officials announced 36 new cases and one death. The new death was a man in his 70′s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county is at 88.

“Sadly today, we are reporting another death of a Rock Island County resident,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We offer our sympathies to his family and friends.”

There are currently 23 patients who are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Health officials say everyone must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition briefing 10/8

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing Thursday afternoon.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Gun stolen from storage unit in Milan

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man wanted on burglary, theft charges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Police say 39-year-old Michael Schmidt is wanted by the Davenport Police Department and the Bettendorf Police Department.

News

Band Spectacular canceled by Davenport Community School District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.

Latest News

National

SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett expected to start Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is expected to begin on Monday, October 12.

News

Knox County reporting phone issues that may affect 911 calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.

Local

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The meeting will be held over Zoom.

News

Project Bundle Up: Donating winter gear for kids in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 will be holding its annual partnership with the Salvation Army for Project Bundle Up. This event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

News

Deputies arrest Keokuk man on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they arrested Andres Benjamin Duran, 37, on Wednesday at his residence.

News

Moline police respond to car accident at Avenue of the Cities resulting in injuries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say there was a two-vehicle collision with injuries around 8 a.m.