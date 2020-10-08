Rock Island County announces over 30 COVID-19 cases, one death

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced over two dozen new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday.

Rock Island County Health Department officials announced 36 new cases and one death. The new death was a man in his 70′s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county is at 88.

“Sadly today, we are reporting another death of a Rock Island County resident,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We offer our sympathies to his family and friends.”

There are currently 23 patients who are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Health officials say everyone must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

