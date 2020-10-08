SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett expected to start Monday

(KWQC) - The latest SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is expected to begin on Monday, October 12.

TV6 will make sure to provide different options for viewers to watch the hearings online and on TV while also preserving as much of our local newscasts and some of our viewer’s favorite programming.

During NBC programming like the Today Show, Days of our Lives, etc., it is within NBC’s control on what they show.

When we have the option, we will send NBC’s continuous coverage to COZI (6.3) giving viewers the option of watching the hearings there, on our livestream, or watching local or syndicated programming.

We will be sure to start each newscast with a recap of the latest developments in the hearings.

TV6 will add more details on how viewers can watch on COZI in the coming days.

