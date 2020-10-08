TaxSlayer Center still busy despite an empty calendar

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm announced on Tuesday that they will not take the ice for the 2020-2021 season due to crowd restrictions in place in Illinois because of the COVID pandemic. This is the latest in a long year of cancelations and postponements that the venue has had to deal with since March.

Despite the lack of events, TaxSlayer Center executive director says that they can sustain about another year and a half before they would see a loss. The empty building has given the staff an opportunity to upgrade many areas, including a brand new convention center, remodeled luxury suites, and upgrades to the concessions and sanitization of the arena.

