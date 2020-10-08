Advertisement

Teleconnections

The actions and reactions in the world of weather
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’re in a stretch of lovely weather here in the Midwest. Unfortunately, the folks on the Gulf coast will be dealing with some pretty bad weather, very soon. And, it’s all connected. A Hurricane is an area of strong, or DEEP Low Pressure where the barometer reads very low because the weight of the air on top of it is relatively less than in surrounding regions. The reason we’re enjoying sunny and mild weather here in the QCA is because we remain under passing ridges of high pressure, or piles of air in the atmosphere that are exerting more weight on the barometer, pushing that needle up! The teleconnection we’ve seen lately is that as the low pressure that is at the core of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf deepens, the ridge of High pressure over us gets taller. That building mound of crisp air over the Midwest gets taller and spreads out preventing any drastic changes in our comfortable Fall weather.

