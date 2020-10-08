UnityPoint Health Trinity to provide flu shots at King’s Harvest Ministries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kings Harvest Ministries says UnityPoint Health Trinity will be providing flu shots on Sunday to people in need.

The service will be available to anyone who cannot afford a flu shot.

Flu shots will be given at the King’s Harvest Ministries parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 at 824 W. 3rd Street in Davenport.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and social distance while waiting.

