Warm end to the work week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With a cold front that moved through yesterday and now winds from the east from high pressure, we’ll be slightly cooler today. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s and overnight temperatures will drop to near 60. A warm front with breezy winds from the south tomorrow will help give a quick return to the 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine will be in play for the next few days, with a minor increase in clouds by the weekend. Into the start of next week, a cold front will push through and bring rain chances into Monday. With those in play next week temperatures will drop to near normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warmer & breezy. High: 83°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

