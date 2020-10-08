Advertisement

Warm end to the work week

Breezy conditions return on Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - High pressure will bring us a day filled with sunshine, but winds will be from the east today so temps will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.  South winds will develop by Friday morning and gusts to 30mph will be possible by afternoon which should help temps get back to the mid and low 80s one last time before we gradually cool things off.  Temps will be in the 70s this weekend with a ton of sunshine.  Monday will be the day a few showers are possible as a cold front pushes through.  Behind the front we will see highs getting back to normal in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & breezy.  High: 83°.

