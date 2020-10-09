Advertisement

Brian Ferentz apologizes to Iowa football players following accusations of racial disparity

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since more than three dozen former Iowa football players came forward with accusations of racial disparity within the Iowa football program, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz addressed the issue.

“For any player who had a negative experience in our program. For any player who did not feel valued or respected on a human level. I am deeply sorry, and I offer a sincere apology. My personal goal as a coach is to have a positive impact on young people. And it’s painful to learn I may have fallen short in that department, but it’s also a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow” said Ferentz.

Several players accused Brian Ferentz of being a “problem” and that change in the culture of the program, in part, needed to start with him.

“I’d share with you again not the details but a conversation with a former player and in our conversation I appreciate his honesty and candor and you know he told me coach sometimes you’re just abrasive and your comments could be flipping and I didn’t know how to take that all the time. The basis for any relationship has to be empathy right so when I hear something like that it’s disappointing. I’m disappointing in myself that I couldn’t be more empathetic that I couldn’t understand how I was being perceived by that player” said Ferentz.

Brian is the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz who is proud of the way Brian and his entire coaching staff have committed to growth and understanding following the accusations.

“We have all given things a lot of thought and what can we do better, how can we do it better and still hold on to the things that we deem to be really important. And that’s what life’s all about, but I think he’s taking advantage of this opportunity, I think several of us have and hopefully we’re all going to be better coaches as a result of that and you know push forward” said Ferentz.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brian Ferentz and Iowa coaches aim for growth and understanding

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Central DeWitt Cross Country Invitational

Updated: 10 hours ago
Watch the winners from the Central DeWitt Cross Country invitation with reaction from the boys and girls winners.

Sports

Central DeWitt Cross Country Invitational

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Pleasant Valley finishes the season unbeaten for the first time since 2013

Updated: 10 hours ago
Pleasant Valley finished the season unbeaten for the first time since 2013. The Spartans won all of their games by double digits and go into the postseason as a top 5 ranked team.

Latest News

Sports

Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: North vs Assumption, Central DeWitt vs Bettendorf, WACO vs New London, Van Buren vs Notre Dame.

Sports

Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Kohr
Due to restrictions for crowds in the state of Illinois, the Quad City Storm will not take the ice in the 2020-2021 season.

Sports

Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

Sports

Pleasant Valley punches ticket to State Golf

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT
|
By Joey Donia
The Pleasant Valley Spartans earned a trip back to the State Golf tournament at the District Meet on Monday

Sports

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT
|
By Joey Donia
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week