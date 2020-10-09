Burlington Fire Department to host drive-thru smoke detector distribution

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It is fire prevention week and the Burlington Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru smoke detector distribution for homeowners in need.

The event is free and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 17.

Visitors can also sign up for home safety inspections and smoke detector and carbon monoxide installations.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.