Burlington Fire Department to host drive-thru smoke detector distribution
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It is fire prevention week and the Burlington Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru smoke detector distribution for homeowners in need.
The event is free and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 17.
Visitors can also sign up for home safety inspections and smoke detector and carbon monoxide installations.
