Career Success & Job Hunting Strategies

Douglas James, Business Strategy & Digital Marketing Expert, is a guest on PSL to provide hands-on insight about how to make money today, create the success you want, and set yourself up for the future. Watch the interview to understand how to leverage digital platforms to find the perfect job and career path in 2020.

As for James’ backstory, while serving in the U.S. Navy, Douglas James saw the impact of poverty and lack firsthand and vowed that his mission would be to help people succeed. During COVID Doug has lent his expertise in business strategy and digital marketing to thousands of struggling small businesses, new entrepreneurs, and the unemployed through his programs and digital platforms. Entrepreneur.com featured his story here: Link to story

Some of the shared insights include:

1. Use multiple social media platforms to create a potential job network--especially LinkedIn, Facebook, You Tube! It’s FREE! Job hunting during COVID is all digital/online now.

2. Get a Side Hustle! (If you have a car, drive for Uber; Like dogs?--do dog walking for Wag.com; Crafting?--sell products on Etsy; etc.}

3. If you need help in gaining these very important digital skills , there are online academies or courses that can be accessed including his services here.

