Carl Sandburg dental students providing low cost teeth cleanings

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Carl Sandburg College Annex is offering teeth cleanings for $25 or less.

The Clinic is also offering x-rays for patients of all ages.

These services are provided by second year students who are supervised by licensed faculty.

Appointments are available now through December 2.

