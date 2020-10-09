Advertisement

Central DeWitt Cross Country Invitational

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sports

Pleasant Valley Finishes The Season Unbeaten For The First Time Since 2013

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pleasant Valley finished the season unbeaten for the first time since 2013. The Spartans won all of their games by double digits and go into the postseason as a top 5 ranked team.

Watch Tuesday High School Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: North vs Assumption, Central DeWitt vs Bettendorf, WACO vs New London, Van Buren vs Notre Dame.

Quad City Storm cancels 2020-2021 season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
By Kevin Kohr
Due to restrictions for crowds in the state of Illinois, the Quad City Storm will not take the ice in the 2020-2021 season.

Pleasant Valley punches ticket to State Golf

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
The Pleasant Valley Spartans earned a trip back to the State Golf tournament at the District Meet on Monday

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT
By Joey Donia
Pleasant Valley volleyball star Emily Wood is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.