COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.

The program will provide up to $2,000 towards electric, natural gas and water bills to eligible households dealing with COVID-19 related loss of income, if they are at risk of having these services disconnected.

Payments will go directly to the utility providers and will be applied to the applicant’s account.

Residents have until November 20, or until funding is depleted, to apply.

This program comes as part of the $14.5 million in federal CARES Act funds the state received for utility assistance programs.

Eligibility requirements include:

  • A primary Iowa residence with active residential utility accounts, renters may apply as long as the utility account is in the applicant’s name;
  • An unpaid utility bill balance or have previously entered into a payment plan with their utility provider;
  • An annual income that is 80% of the median family income, based on county and household size
  • Experienced a COVID-19 loss of income (job loss, reduction in hours, reduction in pay) on or after March 17, 2020 that resulted in hardship in paying bills for electric, natural gas, and/or water utility service provided between March 17, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

For more on the program and its eligibility requirements, go to IowaHousingRecovery.com.

