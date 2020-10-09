CRIME STOPPERS: Officials warn of fraudulent check scams in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are warning residents about a fraudulent check scam.

They said Davenport Check Cashers have come across customers who have been attempted to cash some fraudulent checks and want to make the public aware of the following scams.

Beware of checks from the Max Factor Family Foundation: The customer stated they were selling an item on Let Go and received the check as payment. He was instructed to cash the check and send money back to a person for “Shipping fees.” Their goal is to get you to cash the fraudulent check and convince you to send them back money.

Beware of checks from Escrows, Inc: This customer was instructed to cash the check and to call the contact once the check was cashed for further instructions. This was payment for mystery shopping online.

Beware of checks from KCI Construction: The customer came in stating they received the check in the mail. They signed up online to do advertising and all they have to do is cash the check and send the money to the car decal company that is going to come out and wrap their vehicle.

Beware of checks from Ocean First bank: The customer came in said they were selling an item on Craigs List. They received a check that was over the amount of the item. They were instructed to cash the check and send the extra money to the “shipping company” that is going to come out and pick up the item.



Officials say oftentimes fraud will occur will you are selling items online or filling out job applications online.

“The fraudster will post online they are hiring in attempt to gain your personal information in a attempt to fraud and victimize you,” officials said on their website. "We at Davenport Check Cashers want you to know what is going on and prevent you from becoming a victim of these types of scams.

