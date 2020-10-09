Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Officials warn of fraudulent check scams in the Quad Cities

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are warning residents about a fraudulent check scam.
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are warning residents about a fraudulent check scam.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are warning residents about a fraudulent check scam.

They said Davenport Check Cashers have come across customers who have been attempted to cash some fraudulent checks and want to make the public aware of the following scams.

  • Beware of checks from the Max Factor Family Foundation:
    • The customer stated they were selling an item on Let Go and received the check as payment. He was instructed to cash the check and send money back to a person for “Shipping fees.” Their goal is to get you to cash the fraudulent check and convince you to send them back money.
  • Beware of checks from Escrows, Inc:
    • This customer was instructed to cash the check and to call the contact once the check was cashed for further instructions. This was payment for mystery shopping online.
  • Beware of checks from KCI Construction:
    • The customer came in stating they received the check in the mail. They signed up online to do advertising and all they have to do is cash the check and send the money to the car decal company that is going to come out and wrap their vehicle.
  • Beware of checks from Ocean First bank:
    • The customer came in said they were selling an item on Craigs List. They received a check that was over the amount of the item. They were instructed to cash the check and send the extra money to the “shipping company” that is going to come out and pick up the item.

Officials say oftentimes fraud will occur will you are selling items online or filling out job applications online.

“The fraudster will post online they are hiring in attempt to gain your personal information in a attempt to fraud and victimize you,” officials said on their website. "We at Davenport Check Cashers want you to know what is going on and prevent you from becoming a victim of these types of scams.

BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT CHECKS. CLICK ON THE LINK FOR DETAILS.

Posted by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Davenport schools receive awards for work in positive behavioral intervention and support

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Wilson and Jackson Elementary received special recognition.

News

Carl Sandburg dental students providing low cost teeth cleanings

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Appointments are available now through December 2.

News

Mount Pleasant man injured in single-vehicle accident

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Friday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Burlington Fire Department to host drive-thru smoke detector distribution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is fire prevention week.

Iowa News

FEMA assistance registration deadline extended for Iowa derecho survivors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline for survivors has been extended through Monday, November 2.

Iowa News

COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.

News

Portion of Broad Street to be closed in Galesburg for repair work

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 97,041 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,433 deaths.

Sports

Brian Ferentz apologizes to Iowa football players following accusations of racial disparity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
For the first time since more than three dozen former Iowa football players came forward with accusations of racial disparity within the Iowa football program, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz addressed the issue.