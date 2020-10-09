Advertisement

Davenport man charged in shooting at Brady Mart Thursday night

Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless use of a firearm, aggravated misdemeanor.
Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless use of a firearm, aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he shot at someone inside a convenience store Thursday night.

Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless use of a firearm, aggravated misdemeanor.

He is expected to appear in court Friday morning via video arraignment.

Davenport police responded at 7:32 p.m. at Brady Mart, 3107 Brady St., for a report of gunfire. Police said in a media release that two people exchanged gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Greer went into the store and waited in line to pay for items. Another person went into the store and began walking to the back.

Greer then displayed a firearm and began firing at the person walking towards the back of the store, according to the affidavit.

Other patrons who were waiting in line ran out of the store in fear.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said Greer suffered injuries in the incident.

Greer has a prior felony conviction and was adjudicated on a felony charge in January 2018 and prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

No other arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

