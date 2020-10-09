Discussing the future of Downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council hosted a special remote meeting on Thursday night that invited community members to discuss their goals or concerns with the downtown.

During the over two-hour discussion, the main topics covered were growing Downtown Rock Island’s businesses and residential areas, integrating the riverfront with downtown, enhancing the reputation of the city, and bringing in crowds.

Jennifer Verscha was one of many Rock Island residents who says she’d prefer the District to be more “family-oriented with things you can do during the day. If I want to go down during the weekend with my family. More specialty shops open during the daytime instead of bars and restaurants at night. Maybe some extra green space.”

Nicole Watson-Lam, a resident and Rock Island business owner echoed some of Verscha’s sentiments on wanting green space and an “attraction” to the city. Watson-Lam says if there’s a main focal point, it will help draw people in during the day and throughout the rest of the night. However, she’s not sure what exactly that answer would be.

“The nightlife is what has saved the district. If it wasn’t for the nightlife, I don’t know whether Rock Island’s district would really be in regard to traffic. We have several empty buildings down here. I would like to know what the plans are,” shares Watson-Lam. Mayor Mike Thoms responded to the question of empty buildings saying some would be turned into parking lots.

Another point in the meeting was a crime in Rock Island, specifically within the District. Resident George Crouse said, “there seems to be a stigma that Rock Island has crime. As someone who lives downtown, I think some of that stigma is unfounded... But I think that’s one of the issues. In order for us to be successful, we have to go against that stigma.”

An idea from the meeting was coordinating with other cities and improving the riverfront. Kyle Carter, the Executive Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership shared, “there’s not a single downtown that’s not suffering right now. COVID has made something that’s already hard, extraordinarily hard. I’d want us to remember this is tough work. While we might not have all the answers today, the fact that you care is the most important thing.”

Alderman Dylan Parker, who covers much of the downtown area, says he supports the idea of a Downtown Rock Island taskforce and believes a concrete plan on what they’ll do is what the city needs. Mayor Thoms however says that is a long-term plan that may take years to make.

Mayor Thoms says the next big attraction for the city is the Festival of Trees pop-up gift shop & window display. The store is located on Second Avenue and opens November 20th.

