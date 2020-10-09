Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

NEW YORK (CNN) –The Empire State Building was lit up in blue with a white peace sign overnight in honor of John Lennon.

Friday would have been his 80th birthday.

The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

Lennon’s son, Sean, flipped the switch Thursday night to turn on the lights honoring his dad.

Sean and his mother, Yoko Ono, have also put together a collection of remastered songs to celebrate Lennon’s life and legacy.

It’s called “Gimme Some Truth.”

