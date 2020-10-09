FEMA assistance registration deadline extended for Iowa derecho survivors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Survivors of the Iowa August 10 derecho have more time to register for federal assistance. This includes residents from Scott and Clinton counties.

The deadline for survivors has been extended through Monday, November 2. That is an additional 14 days.

Officials say FEMA has approved more than $8.5 million in Individual Assistance grants for 2,278 households.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) says it has approved more than $14 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and small businesses.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Address of the damaged property

Description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number of one member of the household

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit

Save your FEMA registration number, also known as FEMA ID number.

Check your DisasterAssistance.gov account for updates.

This is for residents of the Iowa counties of Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

The SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. You can apply at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. People may also call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals who use TTY may call 800-877-8339.

