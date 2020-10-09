Advertisement

Gabe’s Play Village opens as Davenport’s first handicap accessible playground

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The first handicap accessible playground in Davenport is now open.

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Gabe’s Play Village on Thursday.

It is an inclusive environment that allows all kids to interact and play together.

The city spent several years planning to build it.

