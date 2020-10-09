Portion of Broad Street to be closed in Galesburg for repair work
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.
Weather permitting, Galesburg Sanitary District, will close Broad Street between Water Street and North Street starting on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. This will be closed until Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. for sanitary repair work.
