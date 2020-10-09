Portion of Broad Street to be closed in Galesburg for repair work

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work.

City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.

Weather permitting, Galesburg Sanitary District, will close Broad Street between Water Street and North Street starting on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. This will be closed until Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. for sanitary repair work.

Weather permitting, Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Broad Street, between Water Street and North Street, to... Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Thursday, October 8, 2020

