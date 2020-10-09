Advertisement

Portion of Broad Street to be closed in Galesburg for repair work

A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work.

City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.

Weather permitting, Galesburg Sanitary District, will close Broad Street between Water Street and North Street starting on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. This will be closed until Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. for sanitary repair work.

Weather permitting, Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Broad Street, between Water Street and North Street, to...

Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Thursday, October 8, 2020

