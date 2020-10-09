General election satellite voting location available in DeWitt

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County officials announced a satellite voting location will be available in DeWitt for 2020 general election voters.

It will be available during three time periods at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt.

Officials say satellite voting provides voters another location where they may vote absentee in person besides the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in Clinton.

The DeWitt satellite voting station will be located in the large conference room of the Clinton County Satellite Office at 226 11th Street. It will be open during the following times:

Saturday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The satellite times and dates above are also included on the free “WhereUVote” Clinton County app for mobile devices.

Any Clinton County registered voter, or anyone eligible to register to vote in the County, may vote an absentee ballot at the satellite location. Ballots for all Clinton County voting precincts will be available to be voted at the satellite voting location.

Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations as well as for people who are already registered, but may need to change an address or a name. The satellite location will also be available for voters to drop off voted absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.