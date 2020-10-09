Genesis hospital reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations since April

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As of Friday, Genesis has 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across their Silvis and Davenport campuses.

Genesis is reporting 22 COVID patients at their Davenport location and 10 at the Silvis campus.

“Over the last two or three weeks there has been a gradual increase in those numbers. Yesterday we were in the mid-thirties which is the highest number that we have had for hospitalizations since April,” says Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis.

Hospitalization numbers are on the rise on the state level too.

In Iowa, 461 COVID patients are hospitalized as of Friday.

In Illinois, 1,812 COVID patients are hospitalized as of Thursday.

In Iowa City, Intensive Care Units are busy. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say, “While our ICU’s are very full right now, most of these patients do not have COVID-19. It is not uncommon for us to operate at a very high capacity. Out of our 811 total hospital beds, we currently have 27 patients positive for COVID-19 and can make additional beds available as needed.”

Here in the Quad Cities, Genesis is feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“We try to not go into a surge capacity. We try to manage it within out daily operations. But we are pushing up against our max capacity in daily operations right now for sure,” says Andersen. “We are concerned. We have a lot of staff that are working very hard to meet the needs of the community and that takes a toll. That takes a toll on them from the hours they work to the emotional and physical strain of caring for some very sick patients.”

Amid the pandemic, hospitals are urging the public to get a flu shot to keep people out of the hospital and preserve resources.

“You could ask me every year and I’ll say everyone should get a flu shot, but this year is especially important because you cannot tell flu symptoms from COVID symptoms and if you can avoid the flu you can avoid the flu, you may avoid being quarantined or worrying that you may have exposed someone to COVID when had influenza. And don’t forget people die from influenza as well and get very sick,” says Andersen.

