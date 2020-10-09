Governor Kim Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Iowa counties

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued an extension for the disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties.

The extension for those counties affected by the derecho goes until November 8, 2020.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in the following counties:

Audubon

Benton

Boone

Cass

Cedar

Clarke

Clinton

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Guthrie

Hardin

Iowa

Jackson

Jasper

Johnson

Jones

Linn,

Madison

Marshall

Muscatine

Polk

Poweshiek

Scott

Story

Tama

Washington

In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.

