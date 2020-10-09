Governor Kim Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Iowa counties
This is for derecho-impacted counties in Iowa.
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued an extension for the disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties.
The extension for those counties affected by the derecho goes until November 8, 2020.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in the following counties:
- Audubon
- Benton
- Boone
- Cass
- Cedar
- Clarke
- Clinton
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Guthrie
- Hardin
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Johnson
- Jones
- Linn,
- Madison
- Marshall
- Muscatine
- Polk
- Poweshiek
- Scott
- Story
- Tama
- Washington
In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.
