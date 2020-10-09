Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois DCFS launches enhanced online system for reporting child abuse, neglect

Updated: seconds ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has launched an enhanced streamlined online system for people to report child abuse and neglect.

Illinois News

Henderson, Whiteside and Warren among 26 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of counties decreased slightly from 28 last week.

Decision 2020

General election satellite voting location available in DeWitt

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be available during three time periods at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Iowa News

White House Task force says Iowa has had many ‘preventable’ COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Average daily deaths have increased over the past two weeks to 10 per day.

Latest News

News

Carl Sandburg dental students providing low cost teeth cleanings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Appointments are available now through December 2.

News

Mount Pleasant man injured in single-vehicle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Officials warn of fraudulent check scams in the Quad Cities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are warning residents about a fraudulent check scam.

News

Burlington Fire Department to host drive-thru smoke detector distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is fire prevention week.

Iowa News

FEMA assistance registration deadline extended for Iowa derecho survivors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline for survivors has been extended through Monday, November 2.

Iowa News

COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.