DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Well Suited QC is bringing the I MATTER 2020 Rally to the Quad Cities. Tracy White, Executive Director of Well Suited QC, and KWQC’s Skubie Mageza are PSL guests to talk about Well Suited and the rally coming up on Sunday, October 11th in Rock Island.

Well Suited QC is a local mentorship program that connects African-American boys with African-American men in our community. The I MATTER Rally 2020 focuses on brotherhood, unity, confidence and healing. The rally is designed to directly address the inequities, disparities and the racial climate that affect young, black boys. Well Suited will equip them with the tools they need to understand that there is a way to get through.

Rally Info

I MATTER Rally 2020 will take place THIS Sunday, October 11th at 4PM. We will gather at Douglas Baseball Field on 9th Street in Rock Island, IL.

It is open for any parent, family member, guardian, caregiver, relative...whoever, to bring boys of all ages to be inspired, empowered and impacted. The first 100 boys will receive a FREE Well Suited I MATTER Care Package! The care package includes a hat, face mask, bracelet, sticker, mini poster with daily affirmations and a tip card on how to interact with the police if the situation arises.

The featured speaker will be Skubie Mageza of KWQC.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.