Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases in the state, including 8,945 deaths since the pandemic began.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Ford County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 100+
- Logan County: 1 female 50s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 90s
- Marshall County: 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 female 80s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,177,379.
As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
