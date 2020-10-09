Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Friday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases in the state, including 8,945 deaths since the pandemic began.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Coles County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • Ford County: 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 100+
  • Logan County: 1 female 50s
  • Macon County: 1 male 80s
  • Marion County: 1 female 90s
  • Marshall County: 1 female 90s
  • McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 90s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
  • Warren County: 1 female 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,177,379.

As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,  IDPH says 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

