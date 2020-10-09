Iowa officials report 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,184 new COVID-19 and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 97,041 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,433 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 848,968 Iowans have been tested and 75,041 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 461 people were hospitalized – 77 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Tested 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 35 3,461 40,408 7.8% 2,506 29 Clinton 7 1,242 10,578 7.8% 969 24 Muscatine 11 1,201 10,404 6.5% 983 56 Des Moines 9 959 9,747 10.3% 677 9 Lee 8 749 7,502 6.4% 549 9 Henry 16 885 5,624 11.9% 464 5 Jackson 12 434 4,305 12.1% 260 3 Cedar 2 293 4,258 6.6% 201 3 Louisa 4 457 2,786 7.4% 391 15

