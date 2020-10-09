Iowa officials report 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,184 new COVID-19 and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s website.
That brings the statewide total to 97,041 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.4%, and 1,433 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 848,968 Iowans have been tested and 75,041 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 461 people were hospitalized – 77 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 104 people were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total Tested
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|35
|3,461
|40,408
|7.8%
|2,506
|29
|Clinton
|7
|1,242
|10,578
|7.8%
|969
|24
|Muscatine
|11
|1,201
|10,404
|6.5%
|983
|56
|Des Moines
|9
|959
|9,747
|10.3%
|677
|9
|Lee
|8
|749
|7,502
|6.4%
|549
|9
|Henry
|16
|885
|5,624
|11.9%
|464
|5
|Jackson
|12
|434
|4,305
|12.1%
|260
|3
|Cedar
|2
|293
|4,258
|6.6%
|201
|3
|Louisa
|4
|457
|2,786
|7.4%
|391
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.