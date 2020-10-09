One person injured in shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Davenport gas station.

Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel told TV6 that officers were called at 2:22 p.m. to the Phillips 66 gas station one Locust and Iowa streets for a report of gunfire.

Bladel said two groups of people were having a dispute and turned into gunfire.

One person is currently at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lane of Locust Street remained closed as of 3:45 p.m.

