Local hospitals manage high COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As of Thursday, October 8, Genesis is reporting 35 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 related patients at Genesis since April.

Genesis says their positivity rate has been at 10% or higher in recent days.

Genesis ICU units are treating patients immediate symptoms and transferring to other hospitals at times due to bed and staff availability. Not all ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

UnityPoint- Trinity is reporting an average of 20 to 25 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent days.

The hospital says their positivity rate is 14%.

Trinity says they are able to care for patients and have enough resources to do so.

“We have the capacity to provide that care in a safe way and in a high quality way. We have the resources and we have the staff. We have the people and we have the resolve to take care of our patients. Come in for your care whenever you need to and do not delay, it is safe and we have excellent staff and resources to care for everybody,” says Trinity’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Olutade.

Both hospitals are urging everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

