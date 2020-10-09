Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man injured in single-vehicle accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALEM, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been injured in a single-vehicle accident in Salem, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies received a 911 call around 11: 45 p.m. about a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Main Street in Salem.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a single-vehicle crash occurred with an injured driver.

The 39-year-old driver was transported to the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room for treatment.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

