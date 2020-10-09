Muscatine Teen Wins Award for Making PPE
Congrats to Silas Hoffman!
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -
Silas Hoffman, a junior at Muscatine High School. is a Zoom guest on PSL, because he is the 2020 Youth Initiative Award winner from The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. The Youth Initiative Award was created to recognize youth, age 18 and under, in the community who initiate high impact charitable programs or projects. Hoffman won because he used a 3-D printer to create vast quantities of Personal Protective Equipment early on during the COVID pandemic.
In the interview, learn more about the many face shields and an “ear savers” to alleviate discomfort for those wearing masks all day. Silas donated thousands of PPE units to all the local nursing homes, the hospital, and more. The 16-year-old said he still has more product available for distribution.
A $1,000 stipend is accompanies the Youth Initiative Award to support the charitable program or project that is chosen by the recipient. Silas has chosen that the $1,000 be donated to the STEM Matters fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
