New solar plant with over 3,300 solar panels opens in Rock Falls

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A solar plant in Rock Falls is helping supply power to the city.

It began commercial operation last month.

On Thursday, the mayor and other city and state officials joined in the official ribbon cutting for the company.

“We’re very proud to be able to provide public power different than corporate power to our residents,” Rock Falls Mayor Wescott said. “That means that every people that we have supplied power to, whether it’s a resident in the city or on the outskirts or business, they are directly and indirectly members of our boards of directors, and they guide us in our decision making process.”

More than 3,300 solar panels are installed at the plant, which provides power to 180 homes in Rock Falls.

