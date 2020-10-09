Advertisement

Police: Man shot in groin near Brady Mart

Brady Street starting on 30th Street is temporarily close as police investigate.
Brady Street starting on 30th Street is temporarily close as police investigate.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say a man was shot in the groin near Brady Mart on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Police have temporarily closed Brady Street starting on 30th Street as they investigate. Officials say the road will stay closed until police can narrow down where the incident happened.

The gunshot victim was transported to Genesis East.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

