Advertisement

St. Mary’s Church in Davenport to permanently close

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Mary’s Church in Davenport is closing.

The church has been around since 1867. It has offered services in both English and Spanish.

The church will hold its “Farewell Mass” at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The church is merging with St. Anthony’s. This is partially due to the decrease in attendance this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity to provide flu shots at King’s Harvest Ministries

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

New solar plant with over 3,300 solar panels opens in Rock Falls

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A solar plant in Rock Falls is helping supply power to the city.

News

Knox County resolves phone issues that may have affected 911 calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Knox County officials are experiencing phone issues that may affect residents trying to call 911.

Crime

Davenport man charged in shooting at Brady Mart Thursday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police responded at 7:32 p.m. at Brady Mart, 3107 Brady St., for a report of gunfire.

Latest News

News

Gabe’s Play Village opens as Davenport’s first handicap accessible playground

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Gabe’s Play Village allows all children to interact and play together.

News

Burlington Fire Department to host drive-thru smoke detector distribution

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Davenport improves rating with National Flood Insurance Program

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police: Man shot in groin near Brady Mart

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport Alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Davenport Alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago