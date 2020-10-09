St. Mary’s Church in Davenport to permanently close

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Mary’s Church in Davenport is closing.

The church has been around since 1867. It has offered services in both English and Spanish.

The church will hold its “Farewell Mass” at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The church is merging with St. Anthony’s. This is partially due to the decrease in attendance this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.