St. Mary’s Church in Davenport to permanently close
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Mary’s Church in Davenport is closing.
The church has been around since 1867. It has offered services in both English and Spanish.
The church will hold its “Farewell Mass” at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The church is merging with St. Anthony’s. This is partially due to the decrease in attendance this year due to the pandemic.
