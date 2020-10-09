Two Davenport schools receive awards for work in positive behavioral intervention and support
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport elementary schools have received “Honors Plus” awards from the Iowa Department of Education.
Wilson and Jackson Elementary got special recognition for their work in positive behavioral intervention and support last school year.
Honor Plus is the next to highest award a school can receive in the area. It is second to a “Paramount” rating.
