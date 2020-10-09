UnityPoint Health to open new express clinic in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with UnityPoint Health have announced they will open its new UnityPoint Clinic Express in Bettendorf. The new clinic is located at Duck Creek Plaza.

This is the second express location in the Quad Cities. Officials say this is a new model of urgent care that provides people of all ages a more convenient and personalized care option.

The new express clinic, set to open on October 12, focuses on a "reimagined, time-saving process designed to enhance the walk-in care experience.

Vice President of Clinic Operations at UnityPoint Clinic, Matt Behrens, says the first clinic, was well received by the community so they’re thrilled to offer another location.

“Our Express clinics offer high-quality care with the goal of getting patients in and out the door within 30 minutes," Behrens said. "These new clinics provide fast care, X-ray on-site, lab services and medications – all under one roof.”

You can read the rest of their statement below.

"The Express model of care has helped many receive the care they need during the pandemic. This model has shaped the mission of safe care, your way that UnityPoint Health strives to offer. To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, patients are taken directly to an exam room, providing minimal contact between patients and others, and facilities are cleaned and sanitized to provide extra protections. Some prescriptions are available on-site which eliminates the need for an extra visit to a pharmacy.

“We’re very excited to be launching this new health care model and new location in the Quad Cities. At UnityPoint Health, we know it’s all about the little things and if we can help make someone’s day a little brighter when they may be feeling their worst, that’s when we know we’re living our mission,” says Bob Erickson, President & Regional CEO, UnityPoint Health – Quad Cities/Muscatine.

Located in Bettendorf’s Duck Creek development along Middle Road, Express fills the need for a patient-focused clinic that helps families get the care they need and return to the lives they love. Express features specially trained clinical care attendants. The medical professional greets everyone entering the clinic and remains with them throughout the visit. Clinical care attendants are trained to help with every step of the patient experience including registration, vitals, symptom assessment and laboratory or X-ray services, while working with advanced practitioners for diagnosis and treatment.

“People are busy – work, school, kids' activities and everything else that fills our day make it challenging to find time for healthcare,” says Behrens. “We want to offer another option to meet our patients' needs and help them get the care they need to get back to feeling their best.”

The experience includes personal and thoughtful amenities like complimentary ice packs, warm blankets, hot tea and complimentary WiFi internet service.

People may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic.

In addition to treating non-emergency conditions such as cold, flu, sore throat and minor sports injuries, the clinic will offer additional services, including sports physicals.

There will also be onsite testing for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 after an assessment by the providers.

Express Duck Creek will be open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 1417 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, IA and the phone number is (563) 949-4503.

For more information or to Reserve Your Spot, visit unitypoint.org and click the green Location Wait Times tab."

