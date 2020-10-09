Advertisement

Warm end to the work week

Breezy conditions return on Friday but 80s hang on through the weekend!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Friday will be warm and breezy! Winds will come in from the southwest nearing 20 mph at times. With these winds, highs in the low to mid 80s are expected. Hazy skies are a potential later today and into tomorrow. Tomorrow a cold front moves through, but it won’t be strong enough to drop temperatures so highs close to 80 through the weekend are expected. A stronger front will arrive just in time for Columbus Day which will start a cooldown and bring rain chances. Highs in the 60s and low 70s for next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy!

TODAY: Sunny & breezy. High: 84°. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79°. Wind: SW 0-10 mph.

