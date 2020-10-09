Warm end to the work week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Breezy and very warm conditions are on the way today. This will create dry conditions favorable for agricultural fires as well as near record highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will slip through tonight, but outside of a wind shift there won’t be much of a change. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend before a strong front arrives on Monday. This will bring rain chances to the QCA as well as strong winds by Tuesday and cooler air for next week. By next Thursday highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

TODAY: Sunny & breezy. High: 84°. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 64°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79°.

