What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?

for October 2020
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the Halloween and more fall season events. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

  • Pumpkin Carvings or Jack-o-Laterns---send photos of your creations to QuadCities.com (click link for details) So, feel free to send us your pictures at Sean@QuadCities.com, and make sure to hashtag your posts #quadcitiesusa and #quadcitiespumpkins!
  • Join Pete the Bull’s 2020 Humane Race (Anti-Bullying charity) on 10-10-20 REAL TIME or VIrtual 5K qcunited.org
  • The Mad Scientist Ball (for little scientists) at The Putnam featuring the star of Emily The Wonder Lab. It’s virtual! October 17th at 6:30 p.m. Participants have to register by Friday, October. Register here.
  • Living Proof Exhibit---the Birdhouse gallery (over 200!) created by people who have struggled through a fight against Cancer. The exhibit is at The Figge through October 11th.
  • Chili Cook-off Location: Big Swing in The District. Date: October 17th Time: Noon-6 p.m.

News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition briefing 10/8

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing Thursday afternoon.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Gun stolen from storage unit in Milan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Multiple storage unit locks were cut off at Airport Storage in Milan, Illinois. Police took a report on October 1 that four storage units had been broken into.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man wanted on burglary, theft charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Police say 39-year-old Michael Schmidt is wanted by the Davenport Police Department and the Bettendorf Police Department.

News

Rock Island County announces over 30 COVID-19 cases, one death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Rock Island County have announced over two dozen new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday.

News

Band Spectacular canceled by Davenport Community School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced on Thursday they would be canceling Band Spectacular and the Holiday Concert.

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Inclusion & Diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The United Way of the Quad Cities is hosting the Equity Summit next week. PSL will be featuring some of the topics addressed during this week of shows.

National

SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett expected to start Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest SCOTUS hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is expected to begin on Monday, October 12.

Paula Sands Live

QC Restaurant Week: Fall Flavors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
QC Restaurant Week has an autumnal feel this year! Traditionally held in February, this emphasis on fall flavors will run from October 11-24 (that’s TWO WEEKS!) to bring love and business to local restaurants.

Paula Sands Live

