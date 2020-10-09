ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the Halloween and more fall season events. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

Pumpkin Carvings or Jack-o-Laterns- --send photos of your creations to --send photos of your creations to QuadCities.com (click link for details) So, feel free to send us your pictures at Sean@QuadCities.com , and make sure to hashtag your posts #quadcitiesusa and #quadcitiespumpkins!

Pete the Bull’s 2020 Humane Race (Anti-Bullying charity) on 10-10-20 REAL TIME or VIrtual 5K Join(Anti-Bullying charity) onREAL TIME or VIrtual 5K qcunited.org

The Mad Scientist Ball (for little scientists) at The Putnam featuring the star of Emily The Wonder Lab. It’s virtual! October 17th at 6:30 p.m. Participants have to register by Friday, October. (for little scientists) at The Putnam featuring the star ofIt’s virtual! October 17th at 6:30 p.m. Participants have to register by Friday, October. Register here.

Living Proof Exhibit- --the Birdhouse gallery (over 200!) created by people who have struggled through a fight against Cancer. The exhibit is at The Figge through October 11th.

Chili Cook-off Location: Big Swing in The District. Date: October 17th Time: Noon-6 p.m.

