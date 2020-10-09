Advertisement

White House Task force says Iowa has had many ‘preventable’ COVID-19 deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A White House task force focusing on the coronavirus pandemic has told Iowa officials that many of the deaths caused by the high level of virus spread in Iowa were preventable.

The report was released to the media a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowans shouldn’t let the virus dominate their lives.

Average daily deaths have increased over the past two weeks to 10 per day.

