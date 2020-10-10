Davenport Police investigating robbery at Kwik Shop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a robbery at the Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road. Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers could be seen taking pictures inside the gas station and talking to witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

