Davenport Police investigating robbery at Kwik Shop
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a robbery at the Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road. Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers could be seen taking pictures inside the gas station and talking to witnesses.
There are no suspects at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
