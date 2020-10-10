Habitat for Humanity helps create affordable housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity received this year’s Nonprofit of the Year award from the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The organization has four main programs: its revenue stream, ReStore, which sells gently used furniture and medical equipment. That helps pay for their second program, which has provided 116 homes so far. There’s also a home repair & wheelchair building program, and a neighborhood beautification program.

All of the programs help to strengthen and stabilize the Quad Cities. “It can really change your trajectory for life,” says Kristi Crafton, the Executive Director. Crafton goes on to explain that it only takes one incident for your entire life to shift and cause you to lose your housing, “you disrupt school for your children. It disrupts your social atmosphere and when you pay more than you can afford, you can’t afford other necessities like food and transportation.” Then, you may have to rely on other community services to meet your basic needs.

Over 100 families have built their own homes and received a no-interest mortgage. One of the requirements is putting in 250 hours of “sweat equity” first. Crafton says the families are some of the hardest working people she knows, “they’re not given anything. They work hard every single time. This is an opportunity and a hand-up for those who are trying to improve their place on the world.”

Three women just paid off their mortgages this week, celebrating with Habitat for Humanity. Crafton says all three women started as single moms. The program allowed them to spend more time with their children, one woman going back to school for her master’s degree, now a teacher at Alleman High School.

“Independence brings you security, stability and allows your future to be bright and it gives you hope!” shares Crafton.

The organization usually builds six to seven homes per year, but this year is only able to build three due to resources being re-allocated to COVID-19 resources.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for donations of new & gently used home and building materials or home medical equipment. You can stop by on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications for housing and the home repair & wheelchair building programs will open in the spring.

