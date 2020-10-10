Iowa officials report 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 and 21 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 98,356 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.5%, and 1,454 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 855,596 Iowans have been tested and 75,935 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 450 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 101 people were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 40,718 individuals have been tested, there have been 3,507 positive cases, 2,528 people have recovered and there have been 29 reported deaths.

