Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths over 24 hours

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 855,596 Iowans have been tested and 75,935 have recovered.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 and 21 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 98,356 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.5%, and 1,454 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 855,596 Iowans have been tested and 75,935 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 450 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 101 people were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 40,718 individuals have been tested, there have been 3,507 positive cases, 2,528 people have recovered and there have been 29 reported deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity helps create affordable housing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Kristi Crafton says the families she works with are some of the hardest working people she knows, “they’re not given anything. They work hard every single time. This is an opportunity and a hand-up for those who are trying to improve their place on the world.”

VOD Recordings

Habitat for Humanity creates affordable housing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kristi Crafton says the families she works with are some of the hardest working people she knows, “they’re not given anything. They work hard every single time. This is an opportunity and a hand-up for those who are trying to improve their place on the world.”

News

Davenport Police investigating robbery at Kwik Shop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

News

Fall colors - where and when the best colors can be found

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
If you’re looking to take a fall color tour now’s the time to hit the road or at least plan a trip you can take fairly soon.

Latest News

News

Genesis hospital reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations since April

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
As of Friday, Genesis has 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across their Silvis and Davenport campuses. Genesis is reporting 22 COVID patients at their Davenport location and 10 at the Silvis campus.

News

Genesis hospital reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations since April

Updated: 17 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Storm Recovery

Governor Kim Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Iowa counties

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued an extension for the disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties.

News

UnityPoint Health to open new express clinic in Bettendorf

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with UnityPoint Health have announced they will open its new UnityPoint Clinic Express in Bettendorf. The new clinic is located at Duck Creek Plaza.

Local

One person injured in shooting at Davenport gas station

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police have closed Locust Street from Iowa Street to Pershing Avenue as they investigate.

News

Carl Sandburg dental students providing low cost teeth cleanings

Updated: 21 hours ago