Pleasant Temperatures This Weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Looking forward to a warm weekend ahead as temperatures hover near the upper 70′s to lower 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see scattered clouds moving through the region both days, courtesy of Hurricane Delta. Rain chances return Monday, followed by cooler and drier weather conditions for the rest of the week. Highs will only reach the 60′s to near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Warm hazy sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and mild temperatures. Low: 57°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

