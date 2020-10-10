Warmer Temperatures This Weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase from Hurricane Delta this weekend. If you’re planning to do anything with the warmer temperatures between the rest of the weekend, choose Sunday over Monday. By Monday a cold front moves through bringing rain chances early in the morning. Prepare for the windier conditions as well because after Sunday gusts will near 30 mph each afternoon. Mornings will cool to the 40s and highs will be in the 60s for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers by morning. Low: 61°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

