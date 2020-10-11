Advertisement

Area businesses find new ways to have safe Moline concert experience

The concert was for country music star Joe Nichols
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Daiquiri Factory owner Kyle Peters has been in the live event business for over 15 years, but has never had a concert look so different like the Joe Nichols concert Saturday night in Moline. He’s dealing with a whole new set of challenges and is looking at the concert with a positive outlook.

“If we are for some reason in this next year at the end of second quarter or third quarter, at least we know we’ll have a model that we can use and we’ll have some base to work off of and improve,” said Peters.

One of the new ways that the concert experience is changing is through pods, where groups of up to six people can buy a socially-distanced piece of land for groups to sit in.

“There’s things that we’re discovering along the way that people are willing to and want, because of the guidelines that are out there, so I can definitely see us implementing some of the tactics and some of the style of business that we’re doing right now in the future,” said Peters.

Although there’s one main goal that Peters wants to accomplish with the concert, for himself and for his audience.

“This isn’t really about the financial return at this point, this is more just about saying ‘hey, we’re still here, we’re still alive, we want to be in the market, we’re not going anywhere, we are going to be back’ and hopefully in the future, the near future we can come back and hit it again,” said Peters, “And hopefully, people have a good time and feel comfortable and forget about (life), it’s three and a half hours to forget about all the bad times that we’ve had in the last six months, hopefully, people will have a great night.”

