Crews respond to Bettendorf Health Care Center fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Bettendorf Health Care Center Saturday morning. Officials said they were dispatched just after 9:30 Saturday morning where a fire was contained in a room in the west wing of the building. Firefighters performed a rescue operation after the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials said 11 occupants of the west wing were evacuated to the outside and relocated to different rooms within the facility. One occupant was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. In a press release, officials said the west wing is closed due to smoke and water damage.

The incident is currently under investigation and the extent of the damage was unknown as of early Saturday afternoon.

Mutual aid included Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, and Riverdale Fire Department.

